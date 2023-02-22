A Nigerian woman went bananas after her daughter who went to school able-bodied, returned home unable to sit or walk

The angry woman stormed her 11-year-old child's school as she demanded answers over what happened

She opened up about what her child's teacher did to her just because she forgot a notebook at home

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian woman stormed her daughter's school after the girl returned home in a bad shape.

Taking to TikTok, the unhappy woman revealed that her daughter's teacher canned her for forgetting a notebook at home.

She stormed her daughter's school. Photo Credit: @damseyfrosh1

Source: TikTok

Describing the teacher as stupid, the woman wondered why her daughter would be canned 15 strokes for just a notebook.

The woman refused to be calmed by the school authorities as she demanded to see the teacher who put her daughter in such a way. She said her daughter can not sit or walk.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The angry woman kept on ranting in Yoruba language as she expressed her displeasure. She did not however disclose the name of the school.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user8680134403067 said:

"U still get patience.

"Can never be me even the person wey dey talk say e ma binu go don japa."

bello folashade said:

"Mama plsss for God sack plss God will heel ur child plss u will not cry on ur child and my too inshallah."

Wunmidella said:

"This is why I'm scared for taking my son of 1year old to school yet cus if anything happens to him he might not be able to say something."

Abdulazeez said:

"Is it public school or private school, huhuhu i dey pity any teacher that beat my child,can student buy book by him/herself teachers should get sense."

Ajokeade said:

"I swear if a teacher try dis with me...she will neva forget in a long time...i swear dey know me....i dnt talk much..."

folorunsokhadijao said:

"So sorry madam,,,but who is going to fight for my kids at school now,since am not in Nigeria,,, you make me tear walahi."

loola said:

"God knows that na me go later beg dem, bcos that teacher go Don dey hospital."

Nigerian mum cleverly handles teacher who flogged her child in school

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman had shared how she handled a teacher who flogged her child in school.

According to her son, his school teacher canned him for not being able to pronounce some tricky words. Mukoso said this got her upset and displeased as she doesn't support flogging.

She added that her kids freeze when they see a cane and expected teachers to do their jobs without resorting to flogging.

Having decided not to return back to the school to confront the teacher, Mukoso said she placed a call to the tutor. The teacher did not pick up her call.

Source: Legit.ng