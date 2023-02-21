A young Nigerian lady made her parents' dream come true by surprising them with a fine mansion

The lady who relocated to the US in 2019 said it has always been her earnest desire to do this and was happy it is a reality

She showered encomiums on her hardworking parents who saw her and four other siblings through school up to the university level

Four years after she relocated to America, a Nigerian lady returned on her mother's birthday to gift her parents a 5-bedroom duplex.

According to the lady, her first desire since moving to the US was to better her parents' living conditions as well as ensure they enjoy the fruits of their labour and finally did that in a short time.

She relocated to the US in 2019. Photo Credit: @zeecrew_events

Source: TikTok

She could be seen in a video she shared on TikTok hugging her parents as she reunited with them sometime in February 2023, months after her previous Easter visit.

She praised her parents

While appreciating God for the house feat, the lady spoke highly of her parents. She recalled how her mum would wake up at 4:30 am everyday to sell vegetables and fruits in the major market in town.

Describing her parents as hustlers, she said she and her siblings grew up seeing their labour of love, effort and resilience. She expressed fulfillment at making her parents house owners. Her lengthy post reads:

"I wowed my parents on my mom's birthday. I gifted them a 5-bedroom powerful, spacious duplex. It's a dream come true for them. their happiness and joy are my priority. . .

"I was born to meet my mom and dad as hustlers. My mom will wake up at 4.30am everyday and go to the bush market, buy fruits and vegetables, and sell in the major market in town. We grew up seeing all the efforts, their labor of love, and the resilience. training 5 of us to the university level.

"I relocated to the US in 2019, and my 1st desire was to better their lives and to have then enjoy the fruits of their labor of love. God heard my earnest desire and prayers and came thru for me. Today, I am fulfilled seeing their dream come thru before their very eyes. I do not owe it to myself but to God alone, who made it happen in a short time. Lord, your little girl is grateful."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Scofield Kimorah said:

"I connect I will fulfill my promises to my mum and mk her proud b4 she joins her ancestors by the grace of God."

Nurseoscar1234 said:

"Congratulations dear I tap from this blessing I pray I make my parents proud."

cygold29 said:

"Congratulations aunty❤️❤️, this is a definition of what a man can do a woman can do better, aunty Nono, you are a great woman."

Martha unusual said:

"Congratulations in the next 5 years I will do same for my parents in Jesus name Amen."

