A Nigerian man and his loving wife got many social media users gushing with their loved-up moment

As he returned home, his wife tried to hug him to no avail as he avoided her totally in a funny video

Netizens commended the couple's daughter for sharing the clip as they opened up about their parents' relationships

A hilarious video of a Nigerian dad evading the inviting embrace of his wife has stirred reactions on social media.

The couple's daughter took to TikTok to share the clip, revealing that her dad doesn't like hugs, while her mum does.

As the man got home, his wife spread her arms apart as she tried to hug him to no avail.

He first used one of his kids as a shield and then resorted to using his arm to block his chest when that failed.

His wife was not discouraged and continued to lovingly pester him. Many netizens loved the couple's loved-up showcase and hailed them.

Social media reactions

Lowkey said:

"This is so sweet... I love their relationship ... E go Don dey laugh for road before e reach house cos e know wife wey e get for house."

Bodisere Gidigidi said:

"This is exactly how my parents behave and I'm like my father so my future hubby should get ready to dive me."

Enhle said:

"This is so cute."

Loveth Oge522 said:

"I love this. That's when you marry your friend, brother as a husband. May heavens continue to bound you two together. Your hubby."

Joyce Blaque said:

"Thanks for posting for those of us that never saw our parents play like this."

@ssshhhillls said:

"My parents been together for more than 50 years I have never seen them hug each other."

user9517306753827 said:

"You refuse to hug me then want to climb me at night?! Oya! You better learn to like my hugs!"

Old woman disturbs her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an old woman was recorded disturbing her husband.

Obviously working on his phone, the man never gave her attention. At a point, the woman frowned and gave up.

She came back later to disturb him more. The woman touched his mouth with her phone, and the man still would not look at her.

Many people who watched the video said theirs demonstrates how true love should be. Some wished their parents were as free as them.

