A 44 seconds video shows a Nigerian man who was publicly taking a bath in front of a commercial bank

Apart from also having a bucket of water, soap, and a sponge, the man also had a mat, a pillow, and a small bag

It has been insinuated that the man insists on not leaving until he gets his money in the face of acute Naira scarcity

As Naira scarcity bites harder, a man has been sighted taking his bath in front of a commercial bank.

The 44 seconds video was posted on TikTok by @freemanghettosoja and it has been insinuated that the man is there to get some cash.

The man had a bucket of water, a bar of soap, and a sponge. Photo credit: TikTok/@freemanghettosoja.

Source: TikTok

People present at the scene were amazed that the man went to the bank with a bucket of water, a bar of soap, and a sponge to boot.

Not done yet, the young man also had a mat, a pillow, some items of clothing, and a small backpack bag.

A lot of people who were also at the bank watched in surprise as the man bathed as if he was inside his home bathroom.

This is coming at a time many Nigerians are finding it hard to get cash for their simple daily needs as the CBN's cashless policy takes root.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Ifeyinwa Eucharia Uyanneh said:

"Na here you go sleep and bath until your money come out."

@àbèèbiade commented:

"But seriously, the change Buhari promised us is what we are seeing. Serious change."

@nne199 said:

"This one na Enugu first bank at liberty."

@aybladebwalablade commented:

"Wahala be like bicycle."

@prohetress Amara okeke said:

"I will never forget this issue of money."

@i33ify said:

"This man wants to distract people from collecting der money."

