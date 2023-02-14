A woman was overwhelmed with emotions after her husband showered her encomiums unexpectedly

The thoughtful man appreciated her for being a good wife and said he will put more effort into letting her know how he feels

The woman who was caring for their baby shed tears and planted a kiss on her man's lips in appreciation

A video of a thoughtful man showering praises on his wife has melted hearts on social media.

In the viral TikTok clip, the woman was caring for their baby when the man told her that he just wanted to say thank you.

He appreciated her for being a good wife. Photo Credit: @xandnae

Source: TikTok

His wife was stunned and wanted to know he said so and he broke into sweet lines of kind words as he praised her.

According to him, he doesn't really express how he feels about her the way he should.

He praised her for many things

He started by thanking her for being an amazing wife and mother and made her realise that he knows she has been through many challenges.

He appreciated many things about he, including her beauty and stated that he made the right decision to marry her.

He vowed to love her to death. In his words:

"You know, you have been an amazing mother, an amazing wife and I know you've been going through a lot of things especially retaining the postpartum.

"I just wanted to let you know that you are very beautiful. You are so beautiful. You are doing an amazing job and I need to tell you that more. I know we have a lot of fun and you know we've been through a lot, but I could not do any of this without you.

"And everyday I look at you, I look at her, I know I made the right decision.

"I love you to death and I will be better at letting you know these things."

The woman was emotional and shed tears before kissing him on the lips.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user4602972606431 said:

"Awwww- he’s so sweet! Hold on to him girl!"

lionessQueen said:

"She made me cry great job!!"

DaughterOfPromise said:

"Welp I’ll just close my eyes and pretend my husband had this sense when I was post partum."

Diabetic Pedicures Of Macon said:

"I think he was cutting onions while he was talking especially the you’re beautiful part! You both are a beautiful couple."

chrissy said:

"One day my husband will do this but without recording it and sharing it. I want it to be a private inti*mate moment."

MatthewSirrom said:

"Very beautiful just lovely.. I pray for longevity and blessings on this relationship and family keep it strong y'all."

BigGangsta859 said:

"Every man should see this. it is very important that she knows how important she is, especially after child birth. much respect my guy, and blessings."

