A man who used a tablespoon to give a boy a haircut has gone viral after his video emerged on Instagram.

The young boy got himself a nice haircut in the short video posted by @jskvibes. The clip has been reposted by major accounts including @nwe.

The man made use of the spoon and gave the boy a nice haircut. Photo credit: Instagram/@jskvibes.

In the video, the man first showed off the spoon to the camera as if to prove that there was no other shaving tool in his hands.

Nigerian man who uses spoon to barb hair

Once he was done showing his audience the shiny, stainless spoon, the man went to work on the boy's hair.

He began to shave gently and amazingly, the hairs were falling off as if the spoon is some kind of a razor blade.

He also used the spoon to carve the hair and give it a very nice frontal line.

Some people have doubted that he actually used the spoon to cut the hair. Some said the hair had been cut before he used the spoon.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@syx.lately said:

"His hair was already cut they just put it back on his head and push it out with the spoon."

@nikamambo commented:

"I don’t believe this. Because now why I want to go grab a spoon."

@switching_4_lanes asked:

"Man, what king of wizardry did I just watch?"

@leonharvey961 said:

"40 yrs later to his kids "Back in my day I used to get my haircut with a spoon!."

@dmgrainger3 commented:

"Never seen that before."

Lady who uses knife to cut hair

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady used a kitchen knife to give a customer a haircut.

The lady who is a professional barber went viral after she posted the video on TikTok.

While a lot of people expressed fears about the use of knives in a salon, others said they look forward to it.

