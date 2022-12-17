Two children who are twins imitated the bent walking posture of their grandfather and the act has made them to go viral

In the video, the two kids followed their grandfather from the back and they walked exactly like him in a way that is so funny

The video was posted on TikTok by 4sunshine Baby, but it has ballooned on the platform and gained over 13 million views

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The video of two kids imitating the way their grandfather walks has gained over 13 million views on TikTok.

The video was posted by 4sunshine Baby who said the kids were left with their grandfather recently.

The child walked a bent position like their grandfather. Photo credit: TikTok/@4sunshinebaby.

Source: UGC

In the short clip which lasted just 8 seconds, the two children followed their grandfather closely.

Viral video of twin kids walking like their grandfather

The old man walked in a bent position, so the children found it interesting to copy and walk like him.

Of course, they were able to copy him perfectly and followed him all through in the company of a dog.

People who have come accross the video describe it as funny and cute.

The video was captioned:

"These two little guys have been together with grandpa recently, and today they even have the same pace."

At the moment, the video has recieved over 261k like clicks and more than 3000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Princess Belle said:

"That's beautiful. I wish my children would have a chance to see their grandpa but death took away my papa- best friend too early."

@yarima538 commented:

"Children and their Grandpa are friends."

@user4045928819887 said:

"The last one is a real grand pa."

@user5010847000714 reacted:

"Their time is still coming."

@Erdal. commented:

"The second guy does it best."

@Casilda Lepre said:

"I love it. The little ones are funny."

@Chengg lee said:

"Don't be in a rush u all we eventually be there."

Boy imitates his pregnant mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a kid imitated his mother who is pregnant with twins.

The woman was exercising around the house when the boy sudently joined her.

Amazingly, the boy perfectly imitated the way the woman walked with her hands on her waist.

Source: Legit.ng