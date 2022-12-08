A mother has bought a microphone for her little baby to use whenever she is crying and wouldn't stop

In a TikTok video posted by Bae Favvy, the microphone amplified the baby's cries when it was put on her mouth

The mum said in the video that it is a new trick to make babies to stop crying, but her method has left people in stitches

A TikTok mum has bought a microphone for her baby girl to use anytime she is crying.

In a video posted on TikTok by Bae Favvy, the small mic amplified the girl's voice.

The mother says the baby stops crying anytime she sees the microphone. Photo credit: TikTok/@bae_favvy1.

Source: UGC

The video was posted on Tuesday, December 12, and it shows how the girl's cries rang in the air when she used the mic.

Video of a baby crying into a microphone goes viral

According to Bae Favvy, the use of a mic on her baby is a new trick to make her to stop crying.

Bae says anytime her baby sees the mic, she instantly stops crying without much prodding.

True to her words, the baby stopped crying to listen to her voice that rang in the air the first time.

In her reaction, it appears she was wondering what it is that made her voice so loud.

TikTok users who are stunned by the video have taken to the comment section to laugh out loud.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@MsNyaa1 said:

"Let her cry though."

@user2679935128733 commented:

"But crying is communication to them."

@Laz Uduma commented:

"She is like... I don't want it that loud."

@Omega child said:

"So even them don't want to be disturbed by their own cry? GOT ME THINKING."

@Prof Jay said:

"Allow this child express her self."

@eve-line commented:

"Even crying in peace is problem yoh."

@user2302642627218 said:

"She begins to to think if na his mouth the do mistake."

@Barrister said:

"If you keep doing this the child we grow up preaching for offering on the road side o."

Source: Legit.ng