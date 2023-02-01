An old woman who was putting on a bright-coloured gown took to the dance floor to entertain a large crowd of people

The woman was supporting herself with a walking stick but that did not in any way stop her from dancing well

TikTok users are praising the woman for her talent as well as the energy she showed on the dance floor

TikTok users have fallen in love with a lovely old woman who danced while supporting herself with a walking stick.

The woman who was dressed in a flowing, brightly coloured gown took to the dance floor to show off powerful dance steps.

The old woman danced with her walking stick. Photo credit: TikTok/@naomispainn.

Despite the fact that she was supporting herself with a walking stick, she did not allow that to stop her from moving her body powerfully.

Video of old woman dancing with walking stick

The video opened with the woman throwing her left hand into the air, while the right hand was on her walking stick.

She then used the rest of her body to swing to the rhythm of the music in a very perfect way that got people praising her online.

TikTok users find her dance moves to be very interesting. Some of them said they will invite their grandmothers to take a look. The video was posted by @naomispainn.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Kwahu Hemaa said:

"My grandma should come and see her mate. She is there and killing us with insults."

@joyboy7937 commented:

"Guess she's youthful age."

@Kathy brown said:

"I love her energy."

@Fukeh Mercy commented:

"Whose grandmother is this."

@kwekunua said:

"My grandmother should have waited a little longer, just to witness mine."

@odo broni reacted:

"Grandma I won take you serious again."

@user4845879929532 said:

"Those who never saw their grandparents age well into their 80's and above wouldn't know what it means to them. Go grandma. Have fun."

Video of pupils dancing with their teacher

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a school teacher danced nicely with her pupils.

It was a moment of fun when the teacher coached her pupils on how to dance to Kizz Daniel's Odo.

The video went viral and got a lot of engagments on TikTok because of how nice it was.

Source: Legit.ng