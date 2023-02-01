An adorable video of a little girl and her brother dancing to an Amapiano beat has gone viral on social media

In the viral clip the little girl danced so well to the beat and her facial expressions matched every rhythm

The video has stirred so many reactions from netizens who think the girl killed the Amapiano dance challenge

A trending video shared on TikTok shows a little dancing with her brother to a popular Amapiano beat.

The little girl was seen moving her hands in line with the beat, and her facial expression while making the moves was hilarious.

Little girl dances to Amapiano beat Photo Credit: @demarco_hm/TikTok

Source: UGC

The sweet video has attracted lots of reactions from netizens who believed the little girl 'understood the assignment'.

Some netizens also claimed via the comments section that she did the Amapiano dance challenge better than anyone else has done.

Social media reactions

@sumaia said:

"She's eating us up who can't dance."

@aminata wrote:

"My child in the future."

@_.theyadoreeee.Demi_ added:

"The facial expressions got it."

@princesskendy09 commented:

"She understood the assignment."

@Tobi_tobias replied:

"She does it wayyy better than everyone I’ve seen do this challenge."

@hildah533 reacted:

"This child is killing it."

@Afrakan said:

"Got every move + the facial expressions."

@Maggie wrote:

"I love this child it's the end part for me."

@Charles Obiora660 added:

"You taught her yourself man she dance it more than you."

Watch the video below:

Little girl vibes to Amapiano beat in dad's car

An Amapiano beat played in the background and the little girl did well to kill the beat with her amazing dance styles. Her facial expression was so adorable. At one point, her father got so excited and overwhelmed with joy and he laughed loudly. The moment was captured in a video.

@thopikhene said: "As it should be daughter should experience first love from their fathers, bazokwazi yini uthando kumuntu wesilisi. I am so happy for Melisa to experience."

Source: Legit.ng