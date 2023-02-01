Pictures of a young Nigerian man and his handsome father have sent social media users into a frenzy

The young man had shared the pictures as he marvelled at his father being fresher than he is

Many ladies drooled over his father as they couldn't agree more with him, others seized the moment to shoot their shots at his dad

A Nigerian man stated that his father is fresher than he is and took to social media to showcase his male parent in style.

In a viral TikTok post the lad named Elvis shared about five different pictures taken with his father to corroborate his observation.

Boy strikes poses with his dad. Photo Credit: TikTok/@elvis_dxo

In most of the pictures, father and son wore sunglasses and looked dapper in every outfit they sported.

Many ladies drooled over his father's pictures, saying that the man was truly fresher and good-looking.

Some ladies didn't shy away from telling the lad of their interest in his dad.

See the post below:

Social media reactions

pearl said:

"Reveal ur papa well nah,but wait ,is he single."

Movie Reviews said:

"Not me doing pause challenge to confirm and yes, you're right."

angelngozi171 said:

"Omo ask m wetin him Dey chop abeg cos truely he fresh pass u,but u stil ok thou."

floratacha said:

"Normally this man get doings. Make I just close my case like that. If cute was an older man."

Onaisanangel said:

"I won’t say much my mum is single sha."

Preshsmith said:

"Later una go say why girls they follow una papa and your daddy fyn pass u."

oluwadamilola402 said:

"Oh my handsome stepson ❤️HW are you dear, ur dad has been taken good care of me dear."

