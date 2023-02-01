A Nigerian woman has shared the lovely thing her son did when she was scolding his little sister

The boy politely stood up to his mother and prevented her from beating his sibling who had done something she wasn't supposed to do

A cute video capturing the mother-kids drama has elicited heartwarming reactions on social media

A video of a little boy preventing his mother from beating his little sister has gone viral on the net.

The clip shared by their mum showed her questioning her little daughter named Racheal for tampering with what appears to be a syrup.

The woman was on the verge of hitting the girl when her little son held her hand. She directed him to let go of her hand and the boy politely said:

"Don't beat Racheal."

As if not hearing him the first time, she asked him what he said and he repeated the polite appeal for his sister.

Racheal then ran into the embrace of her protective brother. The girl response of holding her brother tight expressed her confidence in his ability to save her from their mum.

Reacting to the hilarious moment, their mum wrote on TikTok:

"Abeg nah so brother and sister they stand for each other at this young age i cant relate o As an only child when i be."

Social media reactions

ANIKE HAIRMPIRE said:

"Protective brother so sweet to watch."

Onyinyechukwu said:

"I can relate with this great love... because this how my brother protected me...even now am married the rate he defends me is awesome."

user1303416281238 said:

"This are my two kids❤️the junior always standing 4 d snr. try whatever but, u won't get to his snr when he's around."

chinizee said:

"She knows his gonna save her that’s why he had to hug him telling him thanks for saving me she was now hiding at his back."

Trea$hy said:

"Awwwwwww….dis made me want to cry ooi love dis ..his gonna be a good big bro when he grows up."

fav662 said:

"The way JB said “yes” with assurance of saving his sister. I love."

Miwock Amaze said:

"Hmmmm the way sum pple grow is amazing. This is the time my broda will push me to the front. Vawulence family weh I enta."

