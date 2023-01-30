A happy black man has recounted how he met and adopted his oyinbo son named Anthony Mutabazi

According to him, the boy was abandoned at a hospital and he received a call asking if he could take him in

In a trending video, he stated that he is grateful to be his father and has no regrets about adopting him in 2019

A black man has expressed his excitement years after adopting a young boy who was abandoned at a hospital.

Sharing the story on TikTok, he revealed that he was called by a hospital asking if he could take the boy in, and he responded in affirmation.

Black man and oyinbo son Photo Credit: @nowiamknown/TikTok

Source: UGC

He revealed that they both connected after he took him in and he just knew he wanted him as a son. He went ahead to adopt him on the 19th of November 2019.

Speaking further, he said the boy's name is Anthony Mutabazi and he has no regrets about adopting him.

He wrote:

"This is Anthony Mutabazi my adopted son. He was abandoned at a hospital and I received a call if I can take him in. I immediately said yes and we connected so quick.

"I knew I wanted to make him my son and be the best dad to him. So we started adoption paperwork, we couldn't wait. Anthony Mutabazi was adopted November 19th 2019.

"I still remember the day as if it was yesterday. I'm so grateful to be his dad and him my son. This journey wasn't easy but I would do it all over again."

Social media reactions

@Nicebboi3 said:

"Congrats! I’m a single foster dad as well. I’m in the process of adopting my Caucasian son as well. Love sees no colour."

@kathryn McGinnis wrote:

"So proud of both of you. May God bless you a million times over!"

@BlessedTana reacted:

"Be blessed forever. I love the fact that you gave him Home names that's beautiful and new."

@Safi0501 commented:

"The world needs you you made it wonderful world to anyone who seeks love and shelter."

@Kimberly Dockery added:

"Sir, you are completely awesome. Changing 1 life at a time."

@zubeda213 replied:

"May your hands always be filled with blessings."

Watch the video below:

