A funny video has shown a baby who used her mother's lipstick to design her face.

It appears the child has been watching her mother make herself up and she decided to try it.

The girl used red lipstick to design her face. Photo credit: TikTok/@user5931050411812.

In the video, the girl was clutching a mirror and looking into it like an adult trying to make up and attend a party.

Video of a girl applying make-up on her face

She held the lipstick in her left hand and the mirror in the other. She stuck out the item and rubbed it severally on her face.

Most parts of her face turned red as the lines crisscrossed each other in a funny pattern. Her attempt to make herself up appeared to have ended in a funny disaster.

When she looked into the mirror, it was like she was not satisfied with what her face had turned into, so she rubbed some more lipstick. The video was posted by @user5931050411812.

Reactions from TikTok users

@oseiboakyeeunice50 said:

"I watch mum all the time now it's my turn to do it."

@user3938306751522 said:

"She's not happy with the results."

@njidekaachodor commented:

"You are beautiful!"

@teclartiseh511 said:

"The real make up artist."

@Frank Anderson commented:

"Latest slay queen in town."

@user7198326815971

"Omg. Our kids are something else."

@aladejosephine35 said:

"She's even looking at the mirror."

@rashgh8 commented:

"Better not to use the mirror."

@user7785936185744 said:

"I finally found the real make aping artist."

