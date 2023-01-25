A viral video has shown a little boy taking maximum care of his baby brother in their mum’s absence

The little boy carries his baby brother at his back while giving a careful attention

Many people who reacted to the viral video said that the kid boy will make a good father in future

A very short video shared by @anaturalminded has shown a cute little kid showing love and taking care of his baby brother.

In the video shared on TikTok on January 24, the little boy was seen carrying his baby brother at his back and it appears that their is not around.

Video Shows Lovely Moment Little Boy Shows Affection to His Baby Brother /Credit:@anaturalminded

Source: UGC

He will make a good father

Many people on social media reacted to the video saying they were not surprised by the boy’s gesture towards his little brother. According to them, big brothers are always the best.

They commented that the boy will make a good father for his kids in future.

Netizens react

@Quinesha best said:

“That smile of hers is to stinking cute.your babies are the cutest.”

@BestOhans said:

“Kids and oversized Slippers are just an inseparable conbo ”.

@Kait said:

“As an African I’d probably still look for a khanga and forget I had a carrier.”

@242bravo said:

“she's knows she's protected her saying big bro gat me.”

@Boniface said:

“The best thing in life is to have a big brother that’s always there you.”

@Lovejoy said:

“I know people ain’t ready for kids but now lm ready.“

@LorLaw456 said:

“You’re babies are soooo ADORABLE ❤️❤️.”

