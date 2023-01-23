“She Was So Happy”: Emotional Moment Mum Welcomes Her Soldier Son, Hugs Him Tightly In Video
- A young soldier has shared what happened after he made a surprise return home to see her mother
- The young soldier who has been in away from his family for a very long received a tight hug from her mother
- Mixed reactions have trailed the video he shared, as social media users hailed the mother-children reunion
A video of a young soldier reuniting with his mother after being away for a very long time has stirred reactions on social media.
In the TikTok clip, the young soldier showed up at the house in a surprised manner and his mum was shocked to see him.
She was extremely happy
The video shows how his mum ran hurriedly in happiness and hugged him tightly.
“This is beautiful”: Little girl preaches bible for mum in video, asks her to pray to God against her enemies
Many people have reacted adorably to the video clip hailing the mother-son reunion.
As of the time of writing this report, the video has hankered thousands of likes and comments.
Watch the video here:
Netizens react
@loveth7775 said:
“My mummy we see my brother like this one day in Jesus Christ amen”
@sirsolex01 said:
“I pray mummy should welcome me back from depot like this .”
@khalifa4822 said:
“I know it’s not easy bro we love you all I pray God will continue to guide you AMEN.”
@Blessing Ajayi195 said:
“I we see my brother like this one day in Jesus name”.
@skillrazzy_vibes said:
“ I also have a brother in Nigeria army , may God of protection no live u for once. God please continue to protect them all .”
@Fatie said:
“That happiness also give me joy as well ❤️.”
@Nestopee said:
“welcome back home to ma'ma Africa bro .”
