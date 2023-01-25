A father of a little boy called Orji has made a funny video to show what he did when the kid cried to him

Not wanting to come between him and his mother, the man pretended as if he was going to talk to his wife

Many people who reacted to the father-son video said the man betrayed him and he would have trust issues

A Nigerian man, @orji4dad, who creates funny videos around his kid, Orji, has made a clip that got many laughing at how he played his child.

In the video, Orji cried to him with tears in his eyes after his mum beat him. With a reassuring voice, the man said: "let's go!".

The kid cried more after his father deceived him. Photo source: TikTok/@orji4daddy

Orji's father deceived him

Thinking his father truly got his back, the baby stopped crying and led the way to his mother's room. At the entrance, he hesitated to go in as the father urged him on.

After the kid stepped into the room, the man locked him in to face his mother who was still holding a cane. On the video, he said:

"Nobody go use me settle fight this year."

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Quedee said:

"Na where trust issue start be this."

horlardaryo said:

"Na man Dey do man… I just confirm am."

Ogechukwu Nwokoye said:

"Better street ooo u wan come between husband and wife."

Riribest66 said:

"Come and make heaven let me see u."

Queen Frances said:

"This is wickedness ooo.. it's not good oo."

Rotimi said:

"See how happy he was when he thought he had someone to fight for him until the betrayal."

user7549856359800 said:

"I can't believe Orji's mom made him cry like this. Love is truly wicked."

PRESHY said:

"Orji no go trust you again lol."

Parents borrowed money from kid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian mother, @bellepeauworld, made a video with her children as she asked one of them about her savings.

In response, the girl said that though she saved N30,000, her daddy borrowed almost everything. She added that the man took more than N20,000 loan and has always been giving excuses.

The girl went ahead to tell her mother she is also owing her N15,000. The woman screamed. She advised the kid to focus on retrieving her daddy's loan.

