A lady who has a very good relationship with her father made a video that got many people emotional online

The father and daughter both stood in a bathroom as the dad got busy straightening her hair out with a comb

Many social media users who enjoyed watching the video wished they had a lovely father like hers

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A young lady, @norablakesmith, has gone online to show a very lovely video of her and her dad having a father-daughter time.

In the TikTok clip that generated thousands of reactions, the man combed the lady's hair as he stood behind her in their bathroom.

People said that the lady is lucky to have such a father. Photo source: TikTok/@norablakesmith

Source: UGC

Lovely father and daughter moment

While he was at it, the daughter captured the memorable event on camera. She said that the man still thinks he can do her hair even while she is in her 20s.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people who watched the video got so emotional as they said that the girl should be thankful she has a lovely father.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,300 comments with more than 50,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adults Only said:

"Do you know how many of us missing our father would give to have this moment."

T said:

"& you didn’t have to put down a deposit. Didn’t have to come w/,your halfway done. He ate!"

Ma Flo said:

"Watching other people have fruitful relationships with their parents heals my trauma."

Sammy said:

"Is this what it feels like to have a dad."

alexismlusk_ said:

"To even have a relationship like this with your father.. what a blessing."

Alisa Kay Parker said:

"And I would wear the style with pride."

queenrichie413 said:

"My dad would rather walk from Nigeria to UK than to do this."

Dad plaits daughter's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared by a father, @wakaman96, got many praising his parenting skill after he showed how he took care of his daughter.

In a sweet video posted on TikTok, the man captured the moment he bathed the kid, dressed her up and tendered to the girl's hair.

Before plaiting her hair into cornrows, he took his time to wash it. After washing, he moisturised the hair to soften it before combing.

Source: Legit.ng