A mother surprised her kids in a video when she dressed as an old woman picking them up in school

The children had different reactions to her disguise as the eldest daughter stood transfixed, with her mouth covered

Many TikTokers who watched the video said that the woman is so mischievous as some stated they would try the same thing

A lady and mother has got many people laughing online when she shared a video of how she costumed herself into an old woman.

The mother who painted made up her face and tied head gear to looked aged said she wanted to see how they would react.

After dressing up, she drove to her kids' school to pick them. When her son saw her, he screamed and stepped back.

Her daughter's reaction was dramatic, she stood afar off and never came close. The girl covered her mouth in amazement.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered ov,er 700 comments with more than 100,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Faith Keddy said:

"No body is seeing our girl carrying all the bags. Weldone baby."

Cutevee said:

"Girl child see her carrying all the bags I swr we deserve all the love on earth."

Lovergalnickey said:

"If na me I go just walk straight enter car in peace."

omodano said:

"D girl shock. na her expression big pass."

Mummae said:

"Abeg no make this children run from house."

kendraefe3 said:

"The first boy that came out was like are you playing or something."

Freedah said:

"The first kid was like not today mum."

joanasio22 said:

"Will try this when I get my own kids."

