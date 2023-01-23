The president of Omega Fires Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has disclosed the names of the culprits behind the assassination attempt on him

Apostle Suleman while responding to a public enquiry by one Daniel Regha, said he has revealed the names to the police and directed the questioner to ask the police

The religious leader reiterated his vow to pursue justice for the victims of the attack, adding that it was the reason he responded to Regha's enquiry

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the president of Omega Fires Ministries, Worldwide, has said he has revealed the names of those behind the assassination attempt on his life last year.

The cleric said this while responding to an allegation by a social media commentator, Daniel Regha, who, on his Twitter page, alleged that the Apostle has kept quiet on his promise to name those behind the assassination plot.

Suleman, while asking what Regha will do with the names if he publicly mentioned them, disclosed that he has revealed the names to the police and directed the questioner to query the police for the name.

Who are those that wanted to assassinate Apostle Johnson Suleman?

The Apostle stated that he would not have responded to Regha's question but he vowed to ensure justice for the 7 people that died, including police officers, during the attack.

While sharing a screenshot of Regha's enquiry, Suleman wrote:

"What can you do if you know them?.. I have given detailed info to the police. I am responding to you cos of the lives that were lost whom I vow to fight for. So ask the police why they are silent."

Apostle Suleman had on Friday, October 21, 2022, disclosed that he escaped an assassination attempt where 7 people, including 3 policemen died and made vowed to reveal the attackers.

See his Tweet below:

