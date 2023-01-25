Nigerians have been urged not just to vote for the right leader but a leader who has the interest of the people at the heart

Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, further urged the electorates to back their actions with prayer as the election approaches

Meanwhile, religious leaders are of the opinion that the forthcoming general election will make or mar the country, going forward, hence all hands at all levels must be on deck

Christians in Nigeria have been advised to take action with their prayers ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, gave the advice in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, when he arrived in the city for a six-day global crusade, The Punch reported.

Pastor Kumuyi sends words of wisdom to Christians in Nigeria

He said,

“We are praying for the election but then we must follow up our prayers with action by coming out to vote en masse.

“Action in the sense that all those who are eligible to vote, should be intelligent and shouldn’t just cast their votes for wrong leaders. We should be careful by deciding who will rule over us."

Word for electorates, candidates

The man of God further called on the electorates, to come out and exercise their civic responsibility during the poll and also urged the candidates to thread with caution.

