A lady who sells fairly used clothes popularly called okrika danced and smoothly whined waist while in her shop

The lady was in a market when she decided to perform her dance moves in the middle of heaps on clothes

Because of the nice dance steps she displayed, she has won admirers on TikTok with some saying the want clothes

A video has shown a beautiful lady who sells okrika dancing smoothly while selling her clothes in the market.

The lady was in the midst of heaps of the fairly used clothes popularly called okrika when she suddenly started dancing.

The okrika seller danced right inside a market and it was nice to see. Photo credit: TikTok/@mamaangel89.

It became obvious that the lady knows how to dance when she started to move her waist.

Video of okrika seller dancing inside market

She was putting on a pair of trouser and polo which perfectly matched with her hair colour.

The legnth of ther hair was a center of attraction. The braided hair is so long that it touches her waist. Her braids were very noticeable such that her TikTok followers were asking the hair brand.

She did her dance inside an open market, and she was able to attract the attention of some market people who turned to admire her waist moves.

The video was posted on TikTok by @mamaangel89 and it has gained traction and got the lady many fans.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user6271139034384 said:

"Lovely."

@Melodicious said:

"Looking good."

@victorgaranowako commented:

"Enjoy your self girl."

@Inga Katrina Kamati asked:

"I hope the business is going well?"

@espacehavana said:

"Beautiful more grace and many sells."

@ste....A.KA (S.T.L) commented:

"Looking goood."

