Young people on TikTok are talking about a grandmother who used the lyrics of an English song to sing a lullaby

The woman sang 'You Are My Sunshine', a song by Jasmine Thompson, but she barely knows the whole song

However, the way she manoeuvre the lyrics and turned it into something funny for the baby has sparked positive reactions

A grandmother picked up 'You Are My Sunshine' by Jasmine Thompson and used it to sing a lullaby.

The woman was seen in a TikTok video when she was holding and cuddling a small baby who looked calm and collected.

The grandmother sang lullaby for the baby. Photo credit: TikTok/@esthernnennaya.

It appeared the woman wanted to lullaby the baby to sleep, so she started singing gently and slowly. The baby boy watched her face with keen interest.

Video of grandmum holding and singing for a baby

But when she started to sing, it was clear that she does not know the lyrics of the song, so she skipped some parts.

She jumbled the whole thing in her mouth but managed to come out with a sound that appeared to have appealed to the baby.

Her efforts have been applauded by young people on TikTok who said she did her best. Some of them quickly started comparing the woman to their own mothers, saying African mothers are the same. The interesting video was posted by @esthernnennaya.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Profashionall said:

"Auntie turned the song into a gospel song."

@chinomsoogoko commented:

"Lol… E for effort."

@Maya Cooper said:

"LMFAOOOO why is this me? One thing bout it ima get the melody right."

@lovewangari said:

"To sing the “to make me happy” line that loud knowing you don’t know what’s next."

@thereal_kaylí reacted:

"The poor baby wants to run."

@IamKhaleesi said:

"I’m not disappointed."

@Sina commented:

"Lmaoooo Forreal!! Everything be sounding like praise and worship."

