A young mother got the surprise of her life after her twin sons got her confused about their identity in a viral video.

In the video shared on Instagram by @lindaikejiblogofficial on January 18, the mother accused one of her twin sons of pouring water on the floor and was totally confused about who the offender is.

They wanted to escape punishment

In the video, the twins were seen pushing the offence on each other and this actually made their mother confused as to who to be punished.

Many people on social media found the video hilarious as they praised the boys for saving themselves from their mum’s punishment.

Netizens react

@tunnyogunowo said:

“Na bro code. A brother must not koba a brother.”

@cherish_preety said:

“Bro code 101. I pray anyone looking for twins this morning receive yours.”

@shindara_akebaje said:

“Maybe their names na Taiye Taiwo.”

@bizmark 55 said:

“Stop stressing kids this way. Nothing is entertaining about this? What is purpose of traumatising your seeds for strangers to watch.”

@kwin_rae said:

“ Twin boys are not for the faint hearted. I know the kind surges I see daily and mine are identical.”

@debbychubby said:

“She almost said are you shunning me to them.”

Source: Legit.ng