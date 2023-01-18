A pregnant Nigerian lady who migrated to the United Kingdom with just a kid has celebrated her progress abroad on social media

The proud mother of two did a picture story capturing the challenges she faced abroad and her little wins

From getting depressed and managing with her two kids, the realtor eventually figured things out

A UK immigrant who moved abroad with only her child while being heavily pregnant has shared her success story in a bid to inspire people.

In a TikTok post, she shared a picture showing her heavily pregnant self and her little child who was a year old at that time they migrated.

She left Nigeria with only a child. Photo Credit: TikTok/@mamaariella

In the UK, she said that depression and loneliness hit her and that she would cry herself to sleep.

"Depression hit me. I felt so alone and almost cried myself to sleep," she wrote in the clip

When she delivered the newborn, she didn't know how she would manage with the two kids and did night jobs while taking care of them during the day. She said that it was exhausting.

Along the line, things got better for her and she finally took her kids to Nigeria for the first time where they met her dad.

She also spoke about visiting a restaurant she opened in Nigeria while in the UK.

See her post below:

Social media reactions

Aleeshanay said:

''You are R’I’C’H.''

lesoma1 said:

"Who looks after your kids when you are working those long hours? and how much is the nanny?"

iloriadedotun03 said:

"What of the father of your kids, where was he? Why would he allow you go through all these difficult times without giving you a helping hand."

Eva Brown said:

"I really admire your courage and strength ma’am. Your kids must be proud to have a super mum like you."

Ngowari Ogolo said:

"Moving abroad from Nigeria with a child no be beans. I think you’re doing just fine."

Alionye Daniel said:

"Where is the father of those kids? you threw him away as usual or?? what happened to him nonsense."

