A lady has advised adults not to leave their phones around kids after she found her little sister using her phone

The girl was using the phone to record herself and was opening her baby teeth in a very funny and hilarious way

TikTok users are reacting to the video and some are saying the little girl actually looks beautiful and that she a future TikToker

After leaving her phone behind, a lady returned to find her little sister using it to record herself.

The child was not doing anything untoward, but her elder sister was alarmed that the little girl can use phone like adult.

The girl was using her sister's phone to film herself. Photo credit: TikTok/@omotolah16.

Source: UGC

In the video posted on TikTok by @omotolah16, the child was recording herself and opening her milk teeth in a funny way.

Viral video of a girl using sister's phone to film herself

She had a brownish wig on her head. She continued to move her head sideways and observe herself.

Also, she stuck out her tongue and moved it in a hilarious way and revealed her childish teeth.

She thereafter used her left hand to wedge her chin and posed for the camera like an adult.

@omotolah16 captioned the video:

"Don't leave your phone around my sister."

Watch the video below:

Little girl dances with confidence

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a little girl with so much confidence danced in public.

The girl danced to Buga by Kizz Daniel and her dance moves was recorded and posted on TikTok where it went viral.

She was praised by her fans who said she has a future in the entertainment industry.

Source: Legit.ng