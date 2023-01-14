A lady who got pregnant years ago when she was 15 has posted a video to show the child she gave birth to

The child has now grown into a beautiful girl and her mum is glad she had kept the pregnancy back then despite the odds

In the video she posted on TikTok, the mum said her beautiful daughter has now become her best friend for life

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A lady who became pregnant at 15 gave birth to the child despite the odds against her back then.

On Friday, January 13, the lady posted a video on her TikTok handle, @ama_abrefi_, to show off the child who is now grown.

The mother said she got pregnant at 15 and kept the child who has now grown. Photo credit: TikTok/@ama_abrefi_.

Source: UGC

In the short clip, the mum posed in different dresses with her daughter who looks very much like her.

Lady who kept her baby after getting pregnant at 15

In one scene, the daughter was dressed for school and seated in a car. Her neat green uniform and nicely done hair shone in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She has described her daughter as her bestie for life. The description is apt, given the chemistry between them.

The fact that she got pregnant and kept the baby at such a young age has impressed many online users who come across the video on TikTok.

Positive comments have trailed the video which now has over 32k views and 2.9k.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Akosuah pretty said:

"Your better half."

@user8861126155626 commented:

"It's the resemblance for mee."

@user9329952639249 said:

"A bestie for life."

@Gifty reacted:

"Well done."

@user5714984505837 said:

"Waaaaw your twin oo."

@Ernestina commented:

"Wow you gave birth to your another self."

@Favour Benjamin said:

"Black don’t crack."

@Elorm Brown reacted:

"Madam, it's a lie. But she fine take good care of her."

Caring father makes his daughter's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man carefully braided his daughter's hair in a video that went viral on TikTok.

The man made out some time to bond with his daughter by braiding her hair.

He carefully braided thuft after thuft of hair with love and happiness in his face and his daughter sat calmly without crying.

The dad was heavily praised by mothers on TikTok who said he is a good parent.

Source: Legit.ng