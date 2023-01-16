A new-born infant got people talking about her with the interesting way she rolled her eyes in trending TikTok video

Apart from the way she rolled her beautiful eyes, the baby girl also made funny facial gestures as if she hates the person watching her

TikTok users are having a good laugh in the comment section after watching the video which has received close to 8k views

A baby girl who rolled her eyes like an adult has gone viral and elicited thousands of TikTok reactions.

In a TikTok video posted by Ayamloli Sophia, the baby stylishly rolled her eyes with her lips pouted like those of an adult.

The baby has her palms folded like a boxer. Photo credit: TikTok/@ayamloli.

Source: UGC

She had her right hand on her chin while seated on the lap of the adult cuddling her. She lifted her face and looked at the adult at a close range.

Video of baby folding her palms and rolling her eyes

She removed her face again after rolling her eyes and moving her tongue as if she was saying something important. Even the way she folded her palms was like she will soon punch someone.

Her ability to use body language and her funny facial expresions have sparked reactions in the comment section of the video. She has gathered many fans who have much to say about her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Timi said:

"The eye roll plus having attitude."

@Precious commented:

"It’s the eye roll for me."

@Aganbi Sandra said:

"God Abeg o."

@oyinkansolamiqeep commented:

"She got attitude."

@Treasure said:

"This baby is so cute."

@rukkysilver1 reacted:

"It's the attitude for me."

@Nayour beauty reacted:

"She got some attitude."

@Rasheed Amidat623 said:

"I love you babe."

@world best cosmetics commented:

"She no send anyone papa. So beautiful to watch."

Source: Legit.ng