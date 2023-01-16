A Nigerian man who is an officer in the US Navy has returned to Nigeria in an official capacity to help in nation building

The man named Victor Agunbiade said after sailing and flying to over 40 nations, he is happy to return to his native country, Nigeria

Mixed reactions have trailed the man's decision to return to Nigeria, but some people hailed his action as patriotic

Victor Agunbiade, a Nigerian man serving in the United States Navy, has returned home.

Agunbiade announced his return in a tweet he made on January 14 through his Twitter handle, @segunvictor73.

Victor Agunbiade has returned home in official capacity. Photo credit: Twitter/@segunvictor73.

Source: Twitter

The soldier said he is happy to return to his native country on official capacity after sailing and flying to more than 40 nations of the earth.

I can't forget my parents were burried in Nigeria

In series of replies he made to comments under the tweet, Agunbiade acknowledged that Nigeria has problems but that the problems could be overcome.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote in the tweet:

"I have sailed and flew to over 40 countries but now I have the honor of a lifetime to return to my native country, Nigeria on an official capacity!"

In a reply to a comment, he said:

"Thank you. Nigeria birth, raised and launched me and I am so thankful. In my native country, Nigeria lies the bones of my parents! I can never forget that."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Nigerians on Twitter

@whales1212 commented:

"I reckon you're about to join APC? They don't usually do politics like the kind of person you're defending where you had the opportunity to serve but when you want to "join" them you'll forget these things."

@kellyaigbedion reacted:

"Congratulations!!! I am glad you are coming back home to contribute to the nation building. May God grant you all that is required to succeed."

@ajaja_ayomide reacted:

"Congratulations sir. Thanks for putting out country name on international radars. We will be glad to receive you home again with joy."

@timon_oviawe said:

"You are welcome bro. We are proud of you."

US soldier who is a Nigerian returns home

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man serving in the US Army returned to Nigeria and surprised his family.

When the man drove into his father's compound, everyone went wild in celebration.

He came down and went into the house to hug his father so passionately.

Source: Legit.ng