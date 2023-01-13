A kid who was done eating her father's food would not stop crying until her parent had to give her a loaf of bread

In another report, a baby's intelligence got people's praise when he pronounced words on the cards given to him

A baby's reaction to her mother telling her "good morning" was such a lovely sight to behold as the kid pretended to be asleep

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

What perhaps makes babies' stories relatable to many people is the way they go about their activities with pure innocence.

In recent times, babies have given people many things to talk about. In some cases, social media users were astounded by their intelligence.

These babies had netizens gushing. Photo source: TikTok/@marthaline347/@jenicecyster/@tecgram1

Source: UGC

While some demonstrated intelligence mixed with mischief, a particular baby's tantrum was on full display. In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at the recent videos of three babies.

1. Smart baby reads words on cards

In 2022, a video of a baby went viral for how he pronounced words without assistance from some reading cards.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

To show that he knew the words on the cards well, the boy adjusted some that were turned upside down before his pronunciation. Many were amazed by his intelligence.

2. Baby pretends to be sleeping

A kid who heard her mother's voice kicked her legs to show excitement before lying face down and staying still.

Despite the mother saying "good morning" and walking into the room, the kid did not move until the woman came close.

3. Kid finishes daddy's food, cries for more

A father who found his daughter's passion for food amusing decided to make a video about it. After the kid had eaten her daddy's food, she started crying.

She threw tantrums like a kid who had been starved for long. Immediately her father stretched out a piece of bread towards her and she took a bite, she stopped. Many said that the kid has a funny attitude.

Girl eats communion bread

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, @mihlalimambi, shared a video of her little sister as the kid sat down with pieces of unleavened bread and feasted on it like regular snacks.

The lady revealed that their father is a pastor so it explains why she had the bread in abundance. Without knowing that she was being filmed, the kid ate with grace as she seemed to be enjoying the food.

As her sister called her, the kid appeared surprised and made a move towards her sister. The lady stated that she feared the girl was coming to slap her for recording.

Source: Legit.ng