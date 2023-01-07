A video of a mother and her child has got many people emotional with the way the baby reacted

In the clip, the six-month baby who heard her mum greeting her quickly pretended as if she was still sleeping

Among many people who commented on the clip were those who said watching the clip gave them "baby fever"

A mother, @jenicecyster, has shared a very lovely video showing how her newborn baby always reacts whenever she hears her voice.

In a clip that has gathered hundreds of comments, the woman walked into a room saying "good morning" in a sing-song voice.

The mother said giving birth to the kid was worth it. Photo source: TikTok/@jenicecyster

Source: UGC

Cute baby smiled

Immediately the kid heard her voice, she kicked her legs as if she was trying to quickly perfect an act. Seconds after, the baby stayed still, pretending as if she was asleep.

When the mother walked close to her, the six-month old baby lifted her head with a smiling face as she looked at her mother. Many said she looks so cute.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered almost 1,200 comments with more than 74,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

Phumla said:

"I kissed the screen."

cutie said:

"How can i treat baby fever."

nadikimkiguli2 said:

"If u watched this without a smile seek medical attention amin this is so beautiful to watch."

Chanelle Naidoo said:

"Look at my beautiful niece. I am in love, she must be the apple of Granny Michelle's eye @jenicecyster."

KAREEMA said:

"ND I can't save diz. Please if u see my comment react so I can come back ND watch."

nabakoozarovincer said:

"My future husband where are you?? Come see this cute angel."

Kid cried into microphone

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a father and mother got many people laughing hard as they bought a microphone and hooked the device to an autotune.

When their baby was crying, the mother held her up as the father placed a mic in front of the kid. When she cried into the device, the autotune made a sweet sound out of it.

One would think it is an adlib sound of an American song. Even the child was surprised at the sound that she momentarily stopped crying. She made more sounds in amazement.

Source: Legit.ng