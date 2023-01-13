A video of a little girl eating communion bread from a plastic plates as if they were biscuits has got people talking

Revealing that she is a pastor's daughter, her older sibling secretly filmed her before calling her attention

Many people who thronged the video's comment section funnily said that the kid is filling herself with holy meal

A young lady, @mihlalimambi, as shared a video of her little sister as the kid sat down with pieces of unleavened bread and feasted on it like regular snacks.

The lady revealed that their father is a pastor so it explains why she had the bread in abundance. Without knowing that she was being filmed, the kid ate with grace as she seemed to be enjoying the snack.

Many people said that the kid is getting filled with Christ. Photo source: TikTok/@mihlalimambi

As as her sister called her, the kid appeared surprised and made a move to go towards her sister. The lady stated that she feared the girl was coming to slap her for recording.

Many people who reacted to the video joked that the kid will be filled with the Holy Spirit with the way she kept eating the "body of Christ".

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170,000 likes and close to 4,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

ItsjustNosipho said:

"Let her eat the bread of life."

Thando said:

"No but holy communion slap."

Rcubed said:

"She will be filled with the body of Christ."

Melody Wine said:

"Be having Holy Communion for breakfast."

M.makula said:

"My bro and I did this but our dad said we had stolen the body of Jesus..you don't know how we cried for forgiveness from the Jesus inside us."

Icy Gracy said:

"I used to eat with condensed milk."

