A Nigerian woman who previously had nine babies and gave birth to twins twice has gone on to deliver another five

The Katsina mother of 18 who has been married for 21 years is dubbed the most fertile person in the country

What is quite interesting about her case is that she had all her babies at home with no complications

Apart from women with tokophobia - the fear of childbearing - it is the desire of every woman to give birth to offspring and only a few are very fertile to deliver many babies, especially at a go.

In Nigeria, some women have become viral sensations of the number of babies they delivered at a stretch, without complications.

This article seeks to spotlight some of the recent child deliveries that shook the internet.

1. Nigerian lecturer delivers 7 babies at once

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, a lecturer at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka (UNIZIK) identified as Justina Ngozi Uzodike put to bed seven babies comprising two boys and five girls.

The new mum became a viral sensation as the news broke out on social media, but there is a problem.

Obijackson Women and Children Hospital, Okija where she had the deliveries slapped her with a bill of N19 million, which she is battling to clear at the moment.

Justina who has not earned salaries as a lecturer since 2020 appealed to Nigerians to come to her aid financially.

2. Unmarried Nigerian lady welcomes 5 babies at a go

Oluomachi Linda Nwojo, a final year student of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike caused quite a stir on social media after she welcomed quintuplets with no complications.

The 24-year-old who is unmarried delivered the babies at the Federal Medical Center Umuahia, Abia State.

Her delivery which was done at the Federal Medical Center Umuahia, Abia state became the first of its kind to be recorded at that medical centre.

3. Nigerian woman welcomes 9 babies at a go

Hajara Shu'aibu, a Katsina state indigene earned the nickname 'most fertile woman in Nigeria' for having a total of 18 children.

This came after she delivered quintuplets after previously having nine kids and twins twice, all done at her house and no hospital.

The mother of 18 said the newborns were taken to Funtua General Hospital, Katsina after her home delivery. On her arrival at the hospital, she was given more blood but lost two of the kids.

Young African woman who delivered 44 kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a woman who gave birth to 44 children.

Mariam Nabatanzi is a 41-year-old who has 44 children whom she is raising by herself. Nicknamed Mother Uganda or Mother Africa, Nabatanzi disclosed she would not stop giving birth.

Nabatanzi said all of her children were a product of her relationship with one man, who abandoned her. She gave birth to her first child when she was only 13 years old after being sold to her parents to a 57-year-old man.

"I gave birth 15 times. I gave birth to five quadruplets five times. For twins, it would have been six times, but a set died, so it is five times too," she said.

