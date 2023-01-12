A young dad has lamented in a viral video after his new-born baby refused to allow him rest from babysitting

In the video posted by Doctall Kingsley, the dad lamented that he carryied the little baby from 6am to 12pm

At the moment, the video has gathered more than 58k likes, more than 1.6k comments and 247 shares

TikTok users are losing it over a video of a young dad who carried his new-born baby from 6am to 12pm.

The babysitting video was posted by @doctall_kingsley and it has since gone viral.

The young dad carried his baby from 6am to 12 pm. Photo credit: TikTok/@doctall_kingsley.

Source: UGC

The dad and his baby were spotlighted in the video and it became eveident that the infant was not ready to leave the dad's side.

Video of a baby clinging on the dad gathers over 58k likes

The baby lay peacefully on his father's chest and slept. Their attachement to each other is very well noticable in the video.

The young dad says the baby cries anytime he tries to stand up and stretch himself. He told the baby that he did not do such a thing to his own father when he was a kid.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@amakakabuohdaniel said:

"Don't let him get too used to that position sleeping on ur body otherwise he won't sleep if he isn't lying on your body."

@eglendgrace said:

"You found your balance. Oyaa we move."

@Julian Earlkin Tucker

"If you are a dad (eh heh). And your child is refusing to sleep (eh heh). Find a two yard cloth and carry him over your back. This life no balance. Ha ha ha ha."

@Henry O said:

"That is the fun of it when he sees this picture he will always love you."

Man who is babysiting controls baby with rope

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who was asked to babysit used a rope to control the child.

The Nigerian dad lamented that the baby refused to stay at one place.

The method he used to control the baby went viral as it was captured in a video and posted online.

Source: Legit.ng