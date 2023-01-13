A baby who demanded for fufu and okra soup early in the morning before going to school has gone viral on TikTok

The baby said she must eat swallow around 6am before proceeding to school and some said she will sleep in class

The video capturing her conversation with her mother has sparked reactions as it gathered over 244k views

A baby who insisted on eating swallow very early in the morning before going to school has gone viral.

The baby said she wants to eat fufu and okra soup around 6am, and some has said it will make her to sleep in the class.

The baby happy eats his fufu after demanding for it around 6am. TikTok/@nushy_hills.

In the video posted by @nushy_hills, the baby's mother asked her what she would like to eat before going to school and she said she wants fufu.

Baby insists on eating swallow around 6am

The mother offered to give her bread and tea, but she vehemently rejected it and insisted on swallow.

The child's mother captioned the video:

"As at 6am, this lady wants to eat banku and okro before going to school. The flat tummy make beans."

Hilarious reactions have trailed the video after the mother let her baby have what she wants.

At the moment, the video has gathered 244k views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Naa Offeibea said:

"Eating banku with okro stew in the morning has another taste."

@saantahwithscars said:

"She's pregnant. Those cravings are not ordinary."

@Taylor reacted:

"She was dreaming about that banku and okro momma."

@Happie Childe said:

"Weeiii she’s just going to sleep in class kwa."

