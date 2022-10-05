A Nigerian man got tired of cautioning his little son who kept moving from one place to another

To get some peace, the man looked for an unusual solution to the babysitting problem as he used rope to fasten him to one place

The video has attracted numerous funny reactions from many TikTok users after it was shared on the platform

Reactions have trailed the video of a baby restrained with a rope by his Nigerian father.

In a short TikTok clip, the boy in diapers was not allowed to move around by the white rope tied around his waist.

The Nigerian dad got tired of babysitting and wanted to rest. Photo credit: TikTok/@kambilions.

Source: UGC

The reason behind the rope is that his father got tired of telling him to stay in one place.

The father had to use an unusual method to stop him from moving around the house.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The man wrote:

"If them leave me and you na so you go just Dey stay. Make I rest."

Watch the video below:

Video stirs laughter

The way the man held the child has stirred so much laughter on TikTok. Some TikTokers said they do the same thing to their own children.

A particular user named @user78838475357 said:

"The same thing I do to his colleague my son."

Woman shares the striking resemblance between her daughter and her husband

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a woman who gave birth to a baby girl was angry that she resembled her husband.

According to the beautiful woman, she was thinking that her daughter would resemble her.

She lamented that after staying 9 months in her womb, her daughter came out looking like her hubby.

When she shared the video of her husband and daughter, many people were amazed by the striking resemblance.

She, therefore, said she should be compensated since she lost the battle of resemblance to her husband.

But people consoled her, telling her that if she would give birth to a baby boy, she would get her own lookalike.

Others said it is normal for baby girls to resemble their fathers. The video went viral and elicited a lot of laughter online.

Source: Legit.ng