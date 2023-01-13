A young dad who is very good and skilled in babysitting has gone viral and elicited hundreds of reactions on TikTok

The video spotlighted the man and showed how skilled he is as he bathed the baby with his legs in the bath water

At the moment, the video has received over 610k views, more than 52.2k likes, 622 comments and 400 shares

TikTok users are reacting to the video of a dad who knows how to care for his new-born baby like a mother.

The video was posted by @cute__adriel and it has since gone viral and elicited thousands of engagments.

The dad carefully baths the baby in a very skillful way. Photo credit: TikTok/@cute_adriel.

Source: UGC

The young dad was spotlighted in the video and his babysitting skills immediately became evident. The man had his two legs in a blue bath container which had water in it.

Video of a dad skilled in babysitting

He carefully placed the baby on his laps and scrubbed his body clean with soap and sponge, paying close attention to every part.

After the bath, he patiently wore the baby diapper and clothes. The video has so far raked in 52.2k likes, 622 comments and 400 shares.

A stunned TikTok user asked him the whereabouts of his wife and he respond by posting her video.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@ola kiss asked:

"Where is the lucky woman?"

@azeezatyusuff asked:

"Where is your wife?"

@ebonyblack935 commented:

"Sheybi na one responsible papa be this ...no be the one wey dey give pikkin loud."

@Gra Chou said:

"He’s not even crying when daddy is bathing him."

@Oluwadamilola commented:

"For this kind husband! My baby is in a safe hands. Best daddy."

@joytearoom said:

"This is us that raised our siblings."

Source: Legit.ng