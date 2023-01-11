A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions online after she revealed that she enjoys 24 hours daily power supply

In showing her apartment, the lady however stated that she does not like the way her bathroom was built

After giving a tour of her apartment, she made some friend eggs and gave to the man checking out her house

A young Nigerian lady has in a video told a content creator, @walesmorqan, how much she pays yearly for a small apartment on the island in Lagos state.

She was one of the people that fielded questions on their house rents in a vox pop clip. After revealing that she paid N800,000 annually, she took him on a short tour of her apartment.

Lagos rented house at N800k yearly

Seconds into the video, she showed the young man her wardrobe and her flower plants, which were some of the things she was proud about.

The lady also chipped in that she the house comes with 24 hours electricity. At the end of the clip, she gave the man some food to eat.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 2,000 comments with with over 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

kolabbola said:

"She’s nice But susu stubborn sha, welcome to a life of a broke girl living in Lagos, if u know you know."

Oluchi said:

"Lol from house tour you Dey chop."

Olu Olu said:

"Environmental Sanitation!! Had me in stitches."

nero said:

"That girl is so real abeg."

rusy104 said:

"Nobody noticed the two MacBooks??????"

King coco said:

"She is a darling. She asked if he was hungry not everybody understands that people would love to eat."

Sinzah said:

"Abeg which area is she staying cos 800k for all this is cool."

CHINECHEREM said:

"Do u want to eat, oga said nooooo. Omo I shouted immediately I saw him eating."

