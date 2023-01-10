A Nigerian lady on TikTok has revealed what the house girl her mum brought from the village did to her

In a viral video, the heartbroken lady showed how smooth her face was before it got burnt by the house help

According to her, their house girl confessed that she added something to her face cream that made her face burn

A house girl has been slammed heavily online after adding a poisonous substance to a lady's face cream.

The victim revealed that the new house girl was brought from the village by her mother to assist in house work.

Sadly, after a while of staying with them, the girl added something to her face cream that made her face start burning.

According to her, the house girl confessed to her crime and revealed that she added a substance to her facial cream which caused burns on her face.

The lady shared a video of her before and after it got burnt, and the difference was shocking as her face looked so smooth before the incident.

She also warned that people should be careful because not everyone out there wishes them well.

She wrote:

"My mom got a new house girl from the village and this is what she did to me, she confessed she added something to my face cream."

Social media reactions

@chibuzo_01 wrote:

"This world is full of wicked people."

@RachelleAgatha commented:

"Some people are just so ungrateful. Sorry, dear."

@User0111654321 added:

"This is pure wickedness, please do yourself a favor to send her packing."

@Ugonnaosinachi reacted:

"Hmmmmm. That is why I don't support going to carry house help from the village."

@PeaceJ wrote:

"I thank God for your life. Trust no one in this life, because what did she gain from doing this?"

Watch the video below:

House help poisons madam's drinking water

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady identified as @ngoziclara on Twitter has left members of the internet community bemused after sharing a disturbing video on her page. The video captured the moment a domestic worker was filmed on camera as she gave a confession about trying to harm her employer.

In the video, the female employer’s voice could be heard in the background as she questioned the domestic worker who allegedly tried to poison her. According to the unidentified employer, the help had gotten hold of her room key, located her water bottle, and poisoned it with a harmful insecticide, sniper.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, @ngoziclara said: “A househelp confesses to pouring insecticide into the drinking water of her madam in an attempt to kill her. I condemn the behavior of bosses who mistreat their maids. I also condemn this act of attempting to kill the boss.”

