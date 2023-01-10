An amazing man, Philip Wylie has melted hearts on Linkedin after seeking a new job for her daughter.

In a LinkedIn post, Philip said her daughter is a great infographer but was laid off from her previous work

Many people on LinkedIn were delighted with the care the father was showing to her daughter as they share links to job opportunities.

A kind father has melted hearts online after helping her daughter to seek a new job in his viral post.

In his post posted on LinkedIn on January 9, the father named Philip Wyle said her daughter, Jordan Wyle was working previously in a customer service role but was laid off as a result of some fraud wor

Father Melts Hearts Online After Helping Daughter to Seek a New Job

Source: Getty Images

She is a great Infographer

Philip said in his post that her daughter, Jordan has a degree in graphic design and does great infographics.

He said anybody who has openings for her will equally enjoy her great technology skills.

Netizens react

Kwena Mashala said:

“Binance is looking for her.”

Jonathan Gonzalez said:

“If she has fraud exp, look at AML rightsource. I know many of the analyst positions have locations but are open to remote candidates!.”

Mathias Grummer said:

“Erik Palumbo is there possibly any suitable opening for Jordan with S8.”

Shana said:

“Commenting for reach! Where’s my Texas network at? Let’s get this gal a job.”

Gabriela Guiu-Sorsa said:

“Two ideas maybe to help her: Join AWSN - Australian Women in Security Network local chapter use www.awsn.org.au and contact ProjectDisplaced to receive free help with her resume and career advice. I'm sure she will secure another role in a heartbeat ❤.”

