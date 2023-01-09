A Nigerian lady who went shopping in the UK was surprised at how much she had to pay to get just a small size of pepper

The video was posted on January 9 by Instablog, and it shows the lady lamenting on living in the UK can be expensive

She spent a whopping sum of N3000 on pepper where in Nigeria it can be used to buy extra foodstuffs

Instagram users are reacting to the video of a new UK-based Nigerian Nigerian lady who went to buy pepper in the UK.

In the video posted on Instagram on January 9 by @instablog9ja, The lady who is believed to be a new immigrant in the UK shared her shopping experience wondering how she spent N3000 to buy pepper in the UK when she could have gotten extra stuff in the Nigerian market with the sum.

Living in the UK can expensive

The young lady said in the video that living in the United can be so expensive but many social media users reacted to her video by saying that she doesn't earn in naira either.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Netizens react

"Why not tell them that someone on minimum wage earns 3x the worth of that pepper in ONE HOUR ☝. All you do is complain and discourage people."

"Youkay pple what hv we done to deserve this.. una show us shege last year Dis yr una continue wit pepper "

"these peppers are not European grown. They either come from Africa or South America . You earn in pounds some calculating with the equivalence of what you will get in Naira."

"Once you travel abroad stop converting to whatever you buy to your local currency. Shey them the pay you in Naira ni?"

"All dis uk ppl self. If una don collect loan enter uk like dis, we no go hear word again."

"Uk people e don do."

"Do you earn in naira? You guys should stop all this comparison abeg."

"You're earning in pounds not naira abeg no stress us ."

Source: Legit.ng