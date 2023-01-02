A Nigerian woman has cried out for help after a hospital in Delta state refused to release one of her twins taken there for care

A Nigerian woman has cried out bitterly over one of her babies seized by a private hospital.

The woman identified as Mrs Akpesiri Ojiko is unable to pay the N433,500 she was billed by the hosptial.

According to reports by Punch Newspaper, the woman delivered her twin babies at the Warri General Hospital on November 17, 2022.

The general hospital would later refer one of the twin babies to Unique Health Medical Center, Warri due to lack of bed spaces.

Delta hospital seizes baby over unpaid bill

Out of the N433,500 she was billed at the private clinic, the woman's family raised N50,000, leaving a balance of N383,500.

Mrs Akpesiri has cried out to the general public and the Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa for help as the clinic has refused to release the baby until the outstanding bill is paid.

She said:

“The bill is N433,500 before my sister brought N50,000. We have paid the N50,000 my sister brought, then we will pay the balance of N383,500 for my baby to be released.

“My baby is about a month and some weeks while I have not set my eyes on the female baby for a month now, don’t even allow me to see her. Please I’m begging governor Ifeanyi Okowa and others to help me."

Mrs Akpesiri's husband who initially ran away when he heard the large bill has also reappeared and is as well crying for help.

