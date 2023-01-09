A man who was watching a World Wrestling Entertainment match went wild with excitement in his room

The man who was not wearing any shirt sat before the TV and his excitement grew when the match progressed

In the video posted online, he was restless on his stool as he refused to sit still and watch the show

An excited World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fan who was restless during a match has gone viral on TikTok after his video was posted.

The short TikTok video of the man was captured and posted on January 6 by Olaminlekan Gold.

The man became restless when he was watching the WWE match. Photo credit: TikTok/@olamilekangold131.

In the 34 seconds clip, the man was putting on no shirts at all and he was the only one watching the wrestling match in a room.

Video of a man watching WWE match

Every move made by the wrestlers caught the man's attention and he absolutely got excited and ran wild in the room.

As the wrestling match progressed, the man became more restless as he could not sit still on the stool.

He kept shouting and making funny noises and moves in response to the actions on the TV.

The man has gone viral after the video was posted and it gained over 65k views on TikTok alone.

Watch the video:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Son Of G—N—F said:

"Just Imagine say immediately Grandpa finished watching this make fight happen for landlord meeting."

@raphaeligbodo commented:

"Abeg I wan buy big tv for Grandpa...ASAP."

@Olumighty said:

"Make baba stop to dey distract the wrestlers na...allow them focus baba ibeji

@Lizzyexpensive

"Please someone should romance my comment I love to watch this as much as possible."

@samuel oluwatimileyi said:

"Old solder never die."

@EshoJinadu77 said:

"This man is real Ibadan man."

@Former_Sure_Boy commented:

"Try help him lower the tv height small please."

@asimisefiualao said:

"Who go tell baba say wrestling na acting no be real fight."

