Social media users have reacted differently to a video of a man dancing with a random lady in the presence of his wife

In the viral video, the excited and jiggy father challenged the lady to dance on stage and stole the show

Reacting to the video, some netizens praised the father for being jovial while others criticized his action

A Nigerian father has caught the attention of many after showing off his dance moves at a recent occasion.

In a video shared via popular app, TikTok, the man was spotted dancing with a random lady and whining his waist.

He had arrived the occasion in the company of his wife and daughter who sat gently and watched him showcase his moves.

Reacting to her husband's action, his beautiful wife smiled sweetly while watching him and pressing her phone at the same time.

His daughter filmed the moment and shared it on TikTok with the caption:

"Recorded my dad dancing with a lady. It's my mum's reaction for me."

Social media reactions

@amie_baybiee said:

"Did he sneak his number in her hand?"

@user250714955117 stated:

"Nobody saw the paper he secretly passed to the lady."

@monzz.ent wrote:

"He is finished if he gets home."

@triniwomanabena stated:

"Same in my country if you go to a party with ur man, you’re both probably with strangers. It’s just dancing."

@graciousunanma reacted:

"I can’t deal with that. The waist touch and his hand on his head. We go meet for house lol."

@favour_gram2 added:

"Lol I'm showing this video to your dad today when he comes back. This is so random."

@j.u.n.i.o.u.r_ added:

"Normalizing dancing with someone else in front of ur significant other is crazy."

@harnestevol said:

"Tho you this nah cruise he still create the distance between him and the lady he's dancing with just cruise and vibe he has respect for his wife."

Watch the video below:

