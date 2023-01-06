Funny Reactions as Woman Prays Fearfully After Being Pranked With a Spiritual Sacrifice
- Chasing clout with something sensitive is something sensible adults should avoid, but a skit maker left that group chat as pranked an aged woman with a spiritual sacrifice.
- The guy sparked a fearful reaction from the aged woman as he dropped a fetish bowl randomly beside her shop
- Many people faulted the guy's reaction as the woman ran into her shop to start a long hour of prayer
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
A young Nigerian skit maker has stirred reactions online after a video captured how he pranked an aged woman with a spiritual sacrifice
In the video posted on Instagram by @officialmalaysaiko on January 5, the guy was seen randomly dropping a fetish bowl containing spiritual stuff in front of the woman's shop.
She ran back inside her shop
When the woman came out to meet the fetish bowl in front of her shop, she suddenly ran inside her shop to start a protection prayer, which lasted for a long minute.
While many people on Instagram faulted the guy's prank for having gone too far, others found the woman's reaction to the prank funny.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
Watch the video here:
Netizens react
@peaceboss205de said:
"Instagram go hear am ds ur return is not for childish the success is here keep it up bro."
@panther_el said:
"Honestly this Prank is too Expensive ooooooo, yeah it look like a joke but it's not funny, everybody is frustrated ."
@bmufasa021 said:
"Now you got the trending skit … Bravo …do more of this."
@gbemmyadewealth_ said:
"This is not funny."
@jago_jnr1 said:
"Wait that woman get urine for inside shop ahh eyin fans mi emama gbami ."
@ksolar_ibile said:
"Werey ni boy sha ."
@letdemsay__ said:
"See as she put hand for weewee ."
@jago_jnr1 said:
"Wait that woman get urine for inside shop ahh eyin fans mi emama gbami ."
“Ifeanyi was used for ritual sacrifice on halloween”: Actor Joey Okechukwu says Davido Is aware, video trends
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a Nigerian actor, turn YouTuber, and social commentator Joey Okechukwu stirred anger online after a video of him alleging that famous Afrobeat singer Davido used his recently passed first son Ifeanyi Adeleke for ritual sacrifice.
Joey Okechukwu noted in the viral video that such is not particularly new in the entertainment industry citing instances of how famous Hollywood entertainers and some Nigerian ones lost their children in unusual circumstances, and their wealth only grew more afterwards.
Source: Legit.ng
Tags: