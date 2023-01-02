A very tall man has been seen walking side by side with his bae and their video has gone viral and stirred reactions

A video capturing the man's incredible height was seen on Instagram where it has amazed many people

Some people have confessed how handsome the man is and also jokingly referred to the relationship as a long distance one

Legit.ng is celebrating business personalities of 2022. See top entrepreneurs of Fintech, Startup, Transportation, Banking and other sectors!

Reactions have trailed the video of a lady walking side by side with her very tall man.

The man is so tall that it is imposible for people to walk by him and not turn to take a second look at him.

The man is so tall that when he appears, people watch. Photo credit: Instagram/@bcrworldwide.

Source: Instagram

Of course, the man towers far above his woman, making some people to jokingly refer to their relationship as a long distance one.

Video of a very tall man and his woman goes viral

The tall man and his bae appeared in the video wearing different attires and looking astonishingly attractive.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In one scene of the video, the couple showed off a beautiful baby as they walked side by side.

In another scene, the lady was simply trying to measure up to her man's height and also, they were seen playing around with basket ball.

A young man who was passing could not help but to stare at the couple in a strange way.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Instagram users

@miss__omaojo said:

"Wahala no too much like this?"

@garber.gladys said:

"World tallest."

@zakari.bbdoki_ commented:

"No be small thing oo."

Tall man performs beautiful acrobatics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a very tall man performed acrobatic moves and was hailed on social media.

The man performed alongside a young lady who jumped and stood on his sturdy legs before climbing on his shoulders.

The young lady looked so confident when she was performing with the tall man as there was no atom of fear in her eyes.

Her amazing performance with the young man attracted those passing by as they paused to take a look at the beautiful scene.

Many people who came across the video on social media described the performance as nothing but epic.

Source: Legit.ng