After falling pregnant, a lady discovered how her body changed incredibly and so she decided to share it online

According to a video posted on TikTok by Blessed Twins, the lady had thought she will be very pretty during pregnancy

It however turned out that she changed totally both in skin colour and facial appearance as seen in the video

A lady has posted a video to show how her body changed when she was pregnant.

According to the mother, she initially thought she will be very beautiful whenever she gets pregnant.

The mother of twins shows how her boy changed during pregnancy. Photo credit: TikTok/@blessedtwins72.

It turned out as seen in the video posted by Blessed Twins that she changed considerably such that it may be hard to recognise her.

Video of a mother who changed during pregnancy

Apart from her pregnancy photos, she posted some old photos so that people could see the differences.

In the old photos taken before she got pregnant, the lady looked absolutely stunning.

But things changed when she got pregnant as her face became dark and a bit swollen.

Some people have suggested that she was going to have a baby girl who may have taken all her beauty.

However, some videos on her TikTok handle has shown that she gave birth to twins.

By January 3, the interesting video has gathered over 403k views.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Rica Ama Sackey said:

"I'm sure you had a girl they steal our beauty."

@Belinda Baafi405 said:

"Your transformation looks like Francisca's mother. That woman who was mad and by God's grace she is beautiful now."

@nanaakosua240 commented:

"We refuse to be humbled by pregnancy."

@Fvckin Tilapia said:

"I can’t laugh the laugh again."

@BeKind said:

"You joke too much..is that you?"

@Ohenewaa commented:

"Awwww I will cry when pregnancy humble me."

@claraquarcooo said:

"I was so pretty during pregnancy."

Woman shows of her twins and baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman gave birth to twins and she took to social media to show her babies.

Her big and amazing baby bump was also revealed in the video she posted.

A lot of friends and followers praised the woman for being strong and being able to carry the babies.

