A video of a dog engaging in a family prayer has stirred massive comments from people on Instagram

The dog was seen holding hands with other members of the family praying fervently in a new year family devotion

Out of the many hilarious comments on social media were those that joked the dog must also be counted as a member of the family

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A dog has caught the attention of many people on social after he was seen praying fervently with its family owners on new year's day.

In a video posted by @yabaleftonline on Instagram on January 2, the dog looked serious as it held hands with other members of the family to observe tan early morning new year devotion.

Dog takes part in family new year prayers /Credit:@yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The dog was confused

In the video, the dog was looking confused as its eyes continue to roll consistently, but many people on social media give kudos to the family for not underestimating and leaving the dog behind in the prayers.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The video has gathered over a hundred of comments and likes at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react

As for me and my household, we will serve the Lord

@oluwafunmike_m said:

" I beg na new year we dey ooooo."

@stylensmilenation said:

"Every living thing in the house must join the prayer …. Mama’s saying ."

@bella_by_dee said:

"No evil spirit is permitted in the house even through dog Wahala."

@oliva_tac said:

"…. Make demon no go possess dog … Ani r’esu ooo."

@chiamakakudoz said:

"Dog is family Dog is confused also, see as e dey shine eyes ."

@official_cheezy1 said:

"Nigerians sha it’s the over seriousness for me ."

@happinessoamen_ said:

'Because can’t afford any loopholes."

@ashabi.475 said:

"Whose prayer is God goin 2 answer fest nah buh as I dey look am nah dah dog own e go answer fear ."

Dog hears music coming out from speaker, starts dancing & wagging tail in funny video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how a short and funny video of a dog that could not stop dancing when it heard music playing out of a shop gathered hundreds of reactions.

In the clip shared by @lowrider_33, the dog was passing by a shop when it suddenly got hooked by the music coming from a big speaker.

It stood at the entrance and was wagging its tail in tune to the beat of the song. A passerby had to stop to see what was going on. He was surprised.

Source: Legit.ng