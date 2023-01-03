A man has been hailed as a husband material after a video showed him preparing fufu with much energy

He sweated profusely as he was making the local delicacy under the sun, and some parts of his clothe got drenched

His amazing efforts has made him a viral sensation as people are referring to him as a real man that does not form posh

TikTok users are singing the praises of a man who was seen in a video turn fufu with aggressive energy.

The energy the man put into the turning of the local delicacy became so intense that he sweated profusely.

The man put a lot of energy in making the fufu.



Parts of his flowing agbada even got drenched with sweat as he prepared the fufu under hot sun.

Video of a man preparing fufu

From the way he moved his hands and displayed the spatula, it was clear that it was not his first time of doing the job.

A lot of TikTok users stormed the comment section to shower him with a lot of praises and admirations.

Some professed undying love for him and called him a husband material 1000 yards. As of January 1, the video posted by @user4118480046733 has received over 6.9k likes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TIkTok users

@adamandaratu795

"You do All my dear brother. I will get you a gift by ending of this year."

@Nana Owusu korkor said:

"That's a real man."

@Samson Yohanna400 commented:

"Nice work bro."

