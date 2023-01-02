A young Nigerian lady, Ideba Edu Ele, has proudly flaunted her uncle's mini yam barn on social media

The social worker said that it is situated in the village and is not under any form of lock or protection

She noted that this is not the main yam barn and that its reveal will shock people, noting that village life is crazy

A video and pictures of a Nigerian man's mini yam barn have elicited reactions on social media.

His granddaughter, a lady named Ideba Edu Ele, shared the images and clip on Twitter as she proudly showcased them.

She said there is a main yam barn. Photo Credit: @EduEle5

Edu marvelled at the craziness of village life, saying they go to sleep with the yam barn not under any lock as there is no fear of anyone stealing them.

She said that as children they get access to the small yams which are roasted and eaten with palm oil and pepper.

She however noted that there is a bigger yam barn. In her words:

"I intentionally used the word "mini yam barn" because we have the senior class of yams the main yam barnnnn and if you see it, you would know why it is called the main yam barn..."

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@xpensivity said:

"I have just one question, or maybe 2.

"How are these yams arranged so neatly and without falling? And how do you take one from the middle if that's the size you want to prepare for consumption?"

@EddyEnema said:

"Dont try this in Lagos."

@johnson_jr23 said:

"People just dey suffer for igboro."

@Bennie_Mc1 said:

"When morals were sacred. You better not be called a YAM thief because that may lead the thief to su*icide because he will not withstand the shame of being called a thief in contrast to how people are celebrating crime and crime proceeds today."

